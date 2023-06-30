In Bovill, a homegrown fireworks show

Fireworks explode over Bovill.

 Courtesy photo

For Paulette DeRusha and Mike McCann, the Bovill Independence Day fireworks show started as an event between friends.

The two have spent the last few months and the last week finalizing the show for tonight at Bovill.

The Bovill Pyrotechnics Crew, which organizes the show each year, is composed exclusively these days of DeRusha and McCann, but they are in the process of adding a third person. They keep safety and having a family-friendly event at the top of their priority list, and both the fire department and sheriff’s department will be available to help.

