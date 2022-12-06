After more than 20 years as a public ice rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds, a soft opening has people of all ages smiling ear to ear as they glide through the newest addition in Moscow: the Palouse Ice Rink, dubbed the “Happiest place on the Palouse.”

With a schedule booked with hockey practices for the youth and events like Science on Ice for kids, it seems like the new rink has been a missing piece of the puzzle for many resident of the Palouse.

Matt Johnson, owner/artist of the Moscow Tattoo Co., was one of a few volunteers out on the ice after years of helping with the creation of the rink, now part of the 42,000-square-foot building renamed the Parks Activity Recreation Center (PARC). The use for the rest of the PARC facility is still being determined.

