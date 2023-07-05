One year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, Washington Planned Parenthood clinics saw a 56% increase in Idaho abortion patients.

The data from Planned Parenthood, compiled by Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office, compares patient data from January to May of 2022 and the same months in 2023. It also showed out-of-state abortion patients increased by 36%, with an 18% increase in total abortion patients.

Washington is a “sanctuary state” for abortion, following a directive by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2022 barring police from cooperating with out-of-state investigations regarding abortion. Just this year, Washington also introduced five new pieces of legislation aimed at protecting access to abortion and gender-affirming care.

