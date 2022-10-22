Statewide results for the Idaho Standards Achievements Test show scores in language arts are back to pre-pandemic levels, while math levels have increased from last year.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Education, 54.8% of students scored at a proficient level or better in English language arts and literacy, which is 1.2% percent high than in 2019. In math, 22.4% were at the proficient level, which is up from 21.9% in 2021, but still short of the 23.7% score in 2019.
“This is great news and reinforces our faith in Idaho educators, who have worked hard to reverse pandemic learning loss and get students back on the path to success,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in the news release.