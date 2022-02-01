Moscow resident and University of Idaho instructor Jamal Lyksett announced his candidacy for District 6 Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives in a news release Friday.
District 6 encompasses all of Latah and Lewis counties as well as the Northeast portion of Nez Perce County. Lyksett officially filed his candidacy in December as a Democrat.
“I am running because Idaho families deserve good communities, day care, and schools for their children, whether they live in the Valley, the Palouse, Clearwater Canyon or wooded lands,” he wrote in the news release. “I commit to work hard for everyone in this district.”
Lyksett was born and raised in Blackfoot but has lived on the Palouse for much of the last two decades with his wife and two kids.
The fifth-generation Idahoan practiced law in Lewiston for five years before he began teaching philosophy at the UI Department of Politics and Philosophy in 2017. Quality education, accessible day care and tax relief are among his top priorities.
“Today, I get the chance to teach Idaho college students as they prepare for a productive and meaningful life,” Lyksett said. “I am running to ensure all Idahoans receive education and training to help them succeed.”
Idaho’s primary election will be held May 17, with the general election Nov. 8. The deadline for candidates to file for county or state office is March 11 at 5 p.m.
If elected, Lyksett would take office in January 2023. More information about Lyksett can be found on his website at lyksettforidaho.com.