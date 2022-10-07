Alaska Airlines’ Embraer 175 jetliners have landed on the Palouse and are here to stay.

The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport started offering jet services for the first time Thursday. Alaska Airlines has replaced its Q400 turboprops with the new Embraer 175, offering a range of amenities including first-class seating, said Tony Bean, executive director of the airport. Scheduled jet service became available for Boise flights Thursday and will take over Seattle flights in November.

This is a big deal, Bean said, since the airport has never had scheduled jet service and has always operated with propeller aircrafts. Scheduled jet service, according to Bean, is an agreement between the FAA and airlines to consistently fly in and out at agreed upon times. He added that unscheduled services, or charters, are flights not a part of the airport’s schedule and can be used for flexibility in travel time.

