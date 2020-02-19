BOISE — Efforts to develop a long-term strategy for intrastate commercial air service in Idaho are a step away from taking flight.
Legislation authorizing an interim committee to tackle the issue advanced to the House floor Tuesday, after earning a favorable recommendation from the House Transportation Committee.
The resolution, which previously passed the Senate on a 31-4 vote, is sponsored by Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston.
During a brief public hearing, Johnson told the committee he used to be able to fly round-trip from Lewiston to Boise for $110. Today, he has to go through Salt Lake City, at several times the cost, or drive up to Spokane and fly from there.
“If you’ve ever tried getting around the state ... you know how difficult it is today,” he said. “It didn’t used to be so difficult. We used to have flights all over the state, that allowed us to stay connected and work together.”
The proposed interim committee would include representatives from the airline industry, the business community, the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho airports and the general public, as well as two legislative co-chairmembers.
The group would be tasked with studying the issue and developing a long-term strategy to provide intrastate commercial service in Idaho. The proposal is modeled on a similar effort that helped maintain and expand commercial air service in Wyoming.
Caroline Merritt, representing the Idaho Chamber Alliance, noted that reasonable access to commercial flights is an economic development issue.
“The problem we have right now is, it’s easier for business owners in Boise to open a new branch in Salt Lake City or Portland than it is in Idaho Falls or Lewiston,” she said. “For the Chamber Alliance, this is a real issue. This (interim committee) is a way to assist Idaho business owners.”
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.