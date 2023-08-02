Judge denies AG appeal of abortion decision

A federal judge denied a motion Tuesday by Idaho’s attorney general to dismiss a case, one day after he had blocked the AG’s office from punishing doctors for referring patients out of state for abortions.

Judge Lynn Winmill issued a 60-page opinion Monday evening and denied the appeal Tuesday from Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office.

Labrador’s office had argued that, because the opinion has since been withdrawn because of a procedural problem, the case should be dismissed.

