Judge grants Kohberger team access to training records

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Tuesday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

 August Frank/Tribune

Latah County District Judge John Judge is granting Bryan Kohberger’s legal team access to the training records of three police officers involved in the Moscow quadruple murder case.

Judge’s written decision was made public nearly a week after Kohberger’s attorneys argued in court that the training records are critical to the case. Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson is seeking a death penalty sentence against Kohberger.

