Judge keeps gag order in place in Kohberger case, with alterations

Latah County Judge John C. Judge presides over an arraignment hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Second District Judge John Judge denied several media outlets’ request to dismiss the broad gag order attached to the criminal trial against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November.

But Judge did revise the document, first issued by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall and later amended by her, and acknowledged that the nondissemination order was “overbroad” and “vague” in places.

The most significant revision to the order that’s now in place is that law enforcement personnel are no longer barred from speaking to the media about the quadruple homicide that took the lives of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21; and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

