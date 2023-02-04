Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow.

U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment on Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet.

Moscow police arrested and cited Rench, the Bohnet couple and two others for suspicion of violating the city’s public health emergency order at a Sept. 23, 2020, Christ Church event at the City Hall parking lot. The event was intended to be a protest of the city’s mandate for masks and social distancing.

