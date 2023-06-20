People of all generations packed Friendship Square in Moscow to celebrate Juneteenth during an event Monday that included speakers, music and even a little bit of dancing.

Approximately 150 people arrived at the second annual event that is intended to be a Palouse-wide celebration.

“We are not here to mourn the past but to rejoice in the emancipation of millions of African Americans in the United States,” said Marlene Gaynair, a Washington State University assistant professor of history.