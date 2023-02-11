For four years, Kathryn Jackson has been filling prescriptions at her local pharmacy with no problems.

But this month, Jackson and other Kaiser Permanente customers with prescriptions for maintenance medications received notice from the company they would need to switch to the company’s own mail-order pharmacy for refills if they wanted their prescriptions covered.

The letter, dated Feb 1, states, “Your plan allows you to fill one prescription for maintenance medication (a prescription you take on a regular basis) at a network pharmacy. You will need to obtain your next refill from our mail-order pharmacy or at a Kaiser Permanente pharmacy.”