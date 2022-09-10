The director of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow just wants the letters back.
Since mid-August, there have been five incidents of someone stealing letters from the historic Kenworthy marquee in front of the theater. Four of these incidents have been documented by the Moscow Police Department, Colin Mannex said.
Approximately 30 letters have been stolen in the span of a few weeks, with the latest incident happening during Labor Day weekend, he said.
“That was definitely not a random thing,” he said. “It was definitely a coordinated effort.”
He estimates the lowest rung on the marquee is probably 10 feet from the ground. But Mannex said the latest theft involved letters that were placed near the top of the marquee, which meant the thief needed a ladder, some type of tool or other means of getting up there.
“You can’t just jump up and knock those (letters) off,” he said.
These letters are not easy to come by, Mannex said. The theater usually buys these vintage molded plastic letters online from people who salvage them at other sites.
They are not cheap, either. He said the 17-inch letters typically cost $45 each online.
Mannex has been talking to the University of Idaho about the possibility of using 3-D printing technology to create new letters, but he said that will require a lot of planning.
“It’s a possibility, but at this rate I think the quickest path to staying in business and doing what we do in terms of promoting our events is just to continue to dig for what’s out there on the secondary market,” he said.
The building has been around since 1908 and the marquee was added in the 1940s.
Mannex said he may have to install security cameras if the thefts continue, but he is uncomfortable with the idea of Moscow having that level of surveillance on the street.
Mannex said he does not think there is any malice behind these thefts.
“I don’t think this is something that is indicative of any ill will on the part of the people involved,” he said.
The thief, or thieves, probably assume that their actions do not have consequences, he said.
The consequences have been real for Mannex and his staff as they grow frustrated with having to find new letters for the marquee. Mannex said letters have been stolen before, but those were usually isolated incidents. To his knowledge, this is the first time the Kenworthy has experienced a string of thefts like this.
“I just want the letters back.” Mannex said. “I’m not here to try to pursue it beyond that, myself.”
As of Thursday, the police have not identified any suspects in the case.
Mannex said anyone who wants to show their support for the Kenworthy is invited to attend its annual fundraiser benefit Oct. 1. The event will feature a live concert and a speakeasy on the back stage.