The director of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow just wants the letters back.

Since mid-August, there have been five incidents of someone stealing letters from the historic Kenworthy marquee in front of the theater. Four of these incidents have been documented by the Moscow Police Department, Colin Mannex said.

Approximately 30 letters have been stolen in the span of a few weeks, with the latest incident happening during Labor Day weekend, he said.

