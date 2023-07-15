When Linda Cook visited her parents at the Pullman Senior Center, she took one look at the large, 11-foot concrete window wells and thought, “Something needs to change.”

After mentioning the vacant spaces to the Albion Best Adventurers 4-H club, which Cook helps lead, the group got an idea to paint murals in the window wells.

Cook said the project has been in the works for a while now: Students have been planning to paint the concrete since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from getting to work, but the group is excited to finally upgrade people’s views at the senior center.

Recommended for you