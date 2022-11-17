The chief of the Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that even though evidence suggests the alleged murders near campus Sunday were an “isolated, targeted attack,” he asked the public to remain vigilant as the killer is still on the loose.

“We do not have a suspect at this time,” Chief James Fry said at a news conference. “And that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there’s no threat to the community and, as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

This contradicts previous statements from the city that said there was no imminent threat to the community at large.

