A new court document filed by an attorney representing Bryan Kohberger says the Moscow quadruple homicide suspect plans to contest his grand jury indictment.

Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender who is representing Kohberger, requested Latah County Second District Court stay proceedings until the grand jury record is argued and prepared.

Kohberger’s indictment led to his arraignment on May 22. During his arraignment, Latah County District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf when the defendant chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea himself.