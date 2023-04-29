The Pennsylvania school district where Moscow homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger attended, and also later worked, turned over his student and employment records in response to a court-ordered subpoena.

Email correspondence between attorneys and administrators at the Pleasant Valley School District in Monroe County, Penn., revealed the legal demand arrived in January, within three weeks of Kohberger’s arrest. The documents, obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public records request, do not identify whether prosecutors or Kohberger’s public defender requested the subpoena, which in Idaho must be issued by a judge or clerk of the court.

Kohberger graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2013, including stints at the county’s technical school and the high school’s online program. He went on to work for the public school district as a part-time security officer from 2016 to 2021, his personnel records previously obtained by the Statesman showed.