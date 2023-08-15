Attorney General Raúl Labrador has submitted new ballot titles for a proposed initiative on primary voting, in compliance with a recent Idaho Supreme Court decision.

On Friday, Labrador’s office submitted the short and long titles, which summarize the initiative in 20 words and 200 words respectively; the titles are what would appear on the ballot if its supporters gather enough signatures.

The state Supreme Court had unanimously ruled Thursday that aspects of the office’s previous ballot titles may cause prejudice against the initiative, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.

Recommended for you