He laughs about it today, but it was a distaste for office politics that permanently altered Raul Labrador’s path in life 30 years ago.

At the time, Labrador was getting ready to graduate from Brigham Young University with a degree in Spanish literature and a minor in philosophy.

“I thought I was going to be a college professor,” he said Tuesday during a meeting with Lewiston Tribune editors. “But I spoke with other professors and they discouraged me from going into teaching; they said it was too political. And that’s the kind of politics I don’t like — infighting over issues that aren’t important.”

