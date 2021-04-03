Large subdivision planned in Moscow

Another large residential subdivision is planned in Moscow, this one on the northeast side of town.
Mark Wintz, owner of Wintz Company LLC, said he plans to convert 82 acres of farmland into “low-density residential” housing.
The property, which is just outside the city limits, is bound by Trail Road to the north, Arborcrest Road to the west and touches Slonaker Drive and Youmans Lane on the south side. Wintz said he has an agreement to purchase the property from the Trail family.
As developer and builder for the project, Wintz said the plan, which requires city approval, is to annex the land into the city, rezone it and build the subdivision consisting of 275 single-family homes ranging from about 1,100 to 8,000 square feet.
Pending city approval, Wintz said construction could start as early as late summer with some homes ready in the summer of 2022.
“It’s really going to be the premier subdivision in Moscow,” Wintz said.
He said the project would go slowly, noting it is expected to take eight to 10 years to complete the subdivision, which does not yet have a name.
“Moscow’s not a boomtown as much as we kind of feel like it right now,” Wintz said.
He said the subdivision will be the “American subdivision of old,” including tree-lined streets with sidewalks, lots of green spaces, paths and front porches connected to the homes.
“The real feature of this neighborhood is walkability,” Wintz said.
A “very small” part of the subdivision would be in the Neighborhood Business Zoning District, which Wintz said could accommodate a home office or a place that serves coffee and pastries, for example.
Wintz, who lives in Moscow, said his company has built more than 200 homes and constructed commercial and industrial buildings as well.
On the opposite corner of town, construction could start this summer on a huge residential housing development proposed just outside the city limits on West Palouse River Drive.
The project, Edington Subdivision, would include annexing about 235 acres into the city, rezoning the property and preliminary platting of 27 acres into 130 lots.
The property, which is owned by Andrew Crapuchettes of A&E LLC, is west of the 150 acres Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories purchased last year. Crapuchettes is CEO of Emsi in Moscow.
Scott Sumner, principal owner of SynTier Engineering in Pullman, said last month that the development, which still needs to be approved by the city, would include townhomes and single-family homes.
SynTier Engineering is the engineer for both proposed Moscow subdivisions.
