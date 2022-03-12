Latah County has added 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, following the national trend of a virus slowdown.
The county also added two deaths Monday, but those may have been backlogged deaths that were only reported this week by Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
There have been 6,104 confirmed cases, 555 probable cases and 48 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County’s case total remains at 9,236. That figure hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of a slowdown in the Washington Health Department’s data system.
