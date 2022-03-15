Latah County adds one COVID-19 case over weekend

Latah County added just one COVID-19 case since Friday, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Monday.
The one case was a man in his 30s. Latah County has a total of 6,104 confirmed cases, 556 probable cases and 48 deaths during the two-year pandemic.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28. The Washington State Health Department website said because of a technical problem in the data system, the Healthcare System Readiness data may be incomplete. The state health department is still experiencing delays in reporting cases, hospitalizations and deaths as a result of previous slowdowns during the omicron surge. That backlog is being cleared as resources permit.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. PDT today via Webex.
Those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by visiting this link: bit.ly/37wLKv9.