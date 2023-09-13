Latah County beefs up budget for murder case

Bill Thompson

 August Frank/Tribune

Latah County recently approved its fiscal year 2024 budget that includes a sizable increase in trial expenses as a result of the Moscow quadruple murder case.

In June, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson presented his office’s proposed budget to the Latah County Commissioners.

He requested $135,000 for trial expenses, a significant jump from the $15,000 that has been consistently budgeted for that purpose in previous years. That expense was approved last week.

