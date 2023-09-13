Latah County beefs up budget for murder case

Latah County recently approved its fiscal year 2024 budget that includes a sizable increase in trial expenses as a result of the Moscow quadruple murder case.
In June, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson presented his office’s proposed budget to the Latah County Commissioners.
He requested $135,000 for trial expenses, a significant jump from the $15,000 that has been consistently budgeted for that purpose in previous years. That expense was approved last week.
Thompson’s office is preparing for what is expected to be a long and complex trial of Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary charges in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
Kohberger’s trial, which was initially scheduled for Oct. 2, was postponed indefinitely after the suspect waived his right to a speedy trial.
According to Thompson’s request in June, trial expenses include paying for the services of expert witnesses, witness travel fees, transcript fees and exhibit displays.
The county’s fiscal-year 2024 budget is also complicated by the fact that it will have less available funding for public defense next year.
As a result of the 2022 Idaho Legislature passing House Bill 735, Idaho will take over funding for public defense in Idaho counties starting in fiscal year 2025.
In the meantime, however, counties will be required to reduce the amount of tax dollars it uses to fund public defense. This leaves a gap in funding for Latah County, which will lose more than $400,000 in tax dollars to pay for public defense services.
“It’s really frustrating,” Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar said. “The state of Idaho in their actions is not making it easy for counties to manage themselves.”
During last week’s public hearing on the county’s budget, Lamar said the county is required to fund public defense but the state is “cutting the legs out from under us.”
Lamar said this shortage in revenue means the county will not be able to staff certain offices that need new staff.
“So it’s going to be harder for us to provide the services that Latah County residents deserve,” he said.