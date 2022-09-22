The four candidates in this election’s Latah County Commissioner races said they will work to address pressing economic issues such as housing affordability, an unequal tax burden and child care access.
Tom Lamar, Brian Loomis, John Bohman and Carl Berglund spoke at a candidate forum held Wednesday by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
Lamar, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican Loomis for the 2nd District seat. Democrat Bohman and Republican Berglund are competing to replace Dave McGraw in the 3rd District.
The economy was the primary topic Wednesday, and the candidates were asked about the rising price of housing in the region.
Home prices have “priced a large section of our community out of being able to purchase their first home, or being able to upgrade to the next level,” said Moscow resident Loomis.
One solution he suggested is developing a county code for building tiny homes, which he said is “a growing solution for a lot of people in the housing crunch.”
He and fellow Moscow resident Lamar spoke about the importance of funding organizations that provide affordable housing such as the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity.
Lamar said the county needs to partner with cities to address housing affordability in a way that doesn’t take away agricultural land. Bohman, of Troy, said the county should seek grants to develop affordable houses in cities that are smaller in square footage or modular in design.
Berglund, of Kendrick, said the county can increase the supply of housing by altering one of its codes that he said restricts people from subdividing their property.
“That restricts our growth,” he said. “That means we don’t really have the ability to welcome new people into our community.”
When the topic shifted to property taxes, all the candidates were in favor of pressuring the Idaho Legislature into raising the homeowner’s exemption for residents.
Lamar said the property tax burden used to be split evenly between residential and commercial properties. He said residential properties now pay 72% of those taxes.
In addition to raising the homeowner’s exemption, Lamar said the state needs to start paying for unfunded mandates that cities and counties are taking on.
“The biggest one is education,” he said. “They need to fully fund education.”
Loomis said the tax burden can also be lessened if more employers come to the region.
“We need to look at expanding our economic portfolio in the area,” he said. “We need more businesses to take up the mantle.”
Berglund said the county needs to champion tax reform to assist both businesses and residents.
To get more people working on the Palouse, the candidates agree child care needs to be more accessible.
Berglund said the county needs to take another look at its policies and see if it is creating unnecessary barriers in front of those who want to start day cares.
Both Lohman and Lamar are in favor of the county partnering with other organizations and businesses to work together on the problem.
“I would like to see the county convene or encourage a working group that is led by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce,” Lamar said.
The general election is Nov. 8.