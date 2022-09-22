The four candidates in this election’s Latah County Commissioner races said they will work to address pressing economic issues such as housing affordability, an unequal tax burden and child care access.

Tom Lamar, Brian Loomis, John Bohman and Carl Berglund spoke at a candidate forum held Wednesday by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.

Lamar, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican Loomis for the 2nd District seat. Democrat Bohman and Republican Berglund are competing to replace Dave McGraw in the 3rd District.

Recommended for you