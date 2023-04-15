MOSCOW — The Latah County Broadband Coalition envisions a future of “digital highways” bringing high-speed internet access to rural cities.

That is why it is preparing a multimillion-dollar grant application to fund a fiber optic network reaching communities outside of Moscow.

Dan Smith, coalition member and Kendrick Joint School District information technology director, said this could attract businesses to these communities and give residents the same access to high-speed internet that bigger cities enjoy.

Recommended for you