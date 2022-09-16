Raising an animal, no matter what size, is a big responsibility for a child.
At the Latah County Fair in Moscow, all the hard work they put into caring for their rabbits, goats, cows and other four-legged friends pays dividends as they show off their animals to judges and curious fair attendees.
Onoway sisters Kylie Hart, 8, and Paisley Hart, 6, said Thursday they were both hoping to earn multiple colors of ribbons for their rabbits, Huckleboy and Sleepy.
Showing them is the most fun part of raising a rabbit, Kylie said. The most challenging part?
“Flipping it over on its back,” she said.
Their mom, Jennifer Hart, said her daughters always wanted rabbits, and she wanted to start them in 4-H with something small.
“So, I was like, rabbit’s the way to go,” she said.
Her daughters will soon graduate to bigger animals. Jennifer Hart said Kylie is showing a pig at next year’s fair.
Jennifer Hart said she appreciates the value of her kids learning how to take care of their own animal.
Princeton resident Tamye Lisher has been teaching that value for 25 years as a 4-H leader. On Thursday, she was in attendance as her granddaughter Aubree Lisher prepared to show her goat, Poppy.
The key to raising and showing a goat, Tamye Lisher said, is “lots of practice.”
This is Aubree Lisher’s fifth year participating at the fair. Her answer for why she enjoys raising animals is simple.
“They’re cute,” she said.
Tamye Lisher said she likes that it teaches “responsibility of taking care of animals, sportsmanship, helping others, teamwork.”
Outside of the animal exhibits, fair attendees on Thursday enjoyed live music, fair food, arts and crafts and even a mime strolling around the fairgrounds. More attractions, exhibits and competitions can be seen toady through Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Visit latahcountyfair.com for more information.