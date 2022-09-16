Raising an animal, no matter what size, is a big responsibility for a child.

At the Latah County Fair in Moscow, all the hard work they put into caring for their rabbits, goats, cows and other four-legged friends pays dividends as they show off their animals to judges and curious fair attendees.

Onoway sisters Kylie Hart, 8, and Paisley Hart, 6, said Thursday they were both hoping to earn multiple colors of ribbons for their rabbits, Huckleboy and Sleepy.

