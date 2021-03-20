All people 35 and older in Latah County can immediately start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations, public health officials announced Friday.
“With an increased availability of COVID-19 vaccine supply and available appointments throughout our district, we are ready to move on to this next age group,” Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle said in a news release. “Public Health and our community providers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers that do not meet the age requirement and all other previously eligible priority groups.”
People can visit www.idahoprepmod.com and choose the nearest clinic location to make an appointment.
For a list of enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in the district and their contact information, visit idahopublichealth.com
People can also pre-register at covidvaccine.idaho.gov and a vaccine provider will reach out to schedule an appointment.
These appointments are for residents who live or work in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties. Appointments will be on a first come first serve basis.
On Friday, Whitman County reported 18 new positive COVID-19 tests, while Latah County reported three.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in either county.
In Whitman County, there have been a total of 3,708 COVID-19 cases. The newest patients include three people under the age of 20, 12 people between ages 20-39, two people between ages 40-59 and one person between ages 60-79.
Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 for its vaccine rollout as of Wednesday. Residents can assess their eligibility for the vaccine at findyourphasewa.org. Starting March 31, workers in restaurant, manufacturing and construction settings can be eligible for the vaccine.
In Latah County, there have been a total of 2,720 confirmed cases and 156 probable cases.
The newest patients include one person between ages 13-17 and two people between ages 18-29.
As of Friday afternoon, Idaho Public Health still lists the COVID-19 risk in Latah County as moderate.