Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles this week presented Sgt. Shane Anderson and Deputy Brady Anderson with a Life Saving Award for their efforts in helping an individual who was overdosing on opioids.
Shane Anderson and Brady Anderson responded to a patient having a medical emergency in April. They administered two doses of Narcan to reduce the effects of an opioid overdose and used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to stabilize the patient.
The patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
“Deputies remained calm, professional, and respectful in an otherwise chaotic situation,” said a Latah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.