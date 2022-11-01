The Latah County Commissioners on Monday signed a letter of support for establishing a youth crisis center in Moscow.

Public Health — Idaho North Central District is seeking grant funding to develop a “youth behavioral health community crisis center” as part of the Rural Crisis Center Network.

The letter, addressed to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, states the region has “above average youth and adult suicide rates and below average access to crisis and counseling services.”

