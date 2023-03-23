Law experts are poring over new lease agreements that Moscow mobile home communities are being asked to sign to see if any of the policies are illegal.

On Wednesday, residents from Abiel Community, Appaloosa Community, Palouse Hills Community and Woodland Heights Community were invited to attend a presentation from these experts regarding their rights under federal and state housing laws.

These mobile home communities were recently purchased by Hurst & Son LLC, a privately owned investment, property management and construction company. If they sign the new lease, residents face lot rent increases of more than 50% that could drive them from their homes. Residents are also concerned rules in their new leases may be illegal.

