Three law students and a professor recently settled a lawsuit against the University of Idaho after months of arguing that the university violated their First Amendment rights.

The case — named Perlot v. Green after one of the plaintiffs, Peter Perlot, and UI President Scott Green — stems from a lawsuit brought against the UI by members of the Christian Legal Society.

According to court documents, the UI Law School in Moscow held a “moment of community” in April in response to an anti-LGBTQ slur left anonymously on a whiteboard in a UI Boise campus classroom.

