Efforts to reduce health insurance costs for public school employees could be tweaked and possibly strengthened when the Idaho Legislature reconvenes in January.

An interim working group comprised of several state lawmakers met in Boise to discuss the issue Thursday. No decisions were made pending the results of an insurance survey that was recently sent to every school district in the state.

Republicans and Democrats agreed that increased support for K-12 health insurance was one of the major accomplishments of the 2022 legislative session.

