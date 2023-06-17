BOISE — State budget writers asked questions about transparency, legality and risk during a meeting with University of Idaho leaders about its proposal to acquire the University of Phoenix on Friday at the state Capitol.

Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chairpersons Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said they felt it was appropriate to have a public discussion and get some questions answered about the deal because their committee is responsible for allocating funds.

Committee members, like the broader public, were largely in the dark about negotiations because of strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) put on those involved, which weren’t loosened until May 17 — the day before the State Board of Education voted to allow UI to take a step forward in the transaction.

