Former Washington State and current Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what MSU called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville, Miss., forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson.

Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus.

Leach acknowledged having a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his hospitalization.

