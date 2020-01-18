League of Women Voters forum to discuss polling locations

Henrianne Westberg will discuss existing and potential polling places in Moscow at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon-1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The presentation will focus on creating the additional polling site in Moscow, as well as plans to determine the feasibility of a third site to better accommodate voters in the University of Idaho area.
Westberg is the Latah County Clerk and oversees the election process and personnel in the county.