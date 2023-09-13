Several Idaho legislators serving on a committee that makes recommendations for distributing state funding from tobacco settlements expressed concern Monday with some of the funding proposals.

Ten legislators comprise the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Millennium Fund Committee, and make recommendations for Idaho’s share of money from class-action lawsuits filed against tobacco companies for marketing to minors.

In March, Idaho’s Joint Millennium Fund Committee recommended spending more than $25 million in fiscal year 2024 for an array of programs for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the state’s public health districts, community based recovery centers, the Idaho State Department of Education, Idaho Public Television and more.

