BOISE — Republican Senate leaders are trying to call the Legislature back in session to establish a May presidential primary — unless the party decides to hold a caucus instead.

Another bill to put in place a primary, but in March, is also being circulated by a northern Idaho lawmaker.

Because the Legislature seemingly inadvertently eliminated a presidential primary in an attempt to move the election to May, the Idaho Republican Party approved a caucus process if a March primary isn’t reinstated by the Legislature, the Idaho Capital Sun reported in June.

