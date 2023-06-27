The National Lentil Festival is scheduled for only one day this year.

The City of Pullman, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Washington State University announced the annual National Lentil Festival will be held for its 33rd year. After deliberation, organizers chose to make the signature weekend-long event a one-day festival to be held at Reaney Park on Aug. 19.

The festival will kick off at noon that day with the WSECU Grand Parade on Main Street in Pullman. Registration is open for individuals or groups who plan to walk in the parade. Entry categories include walking groups, groups with vehicles and walkers, vehicles with trailers, politicians and political candidates, royalty floats, equestrian groups and “other” for those who want to bring something different.

