A 24-year-old Lewiston man involved in an August robbery on the University of Idaho campus was sentenced to three years probation and seven days in jail pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement Thursday in Latah County District Court in Moscow.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said in an email that Judge John Judge withheld judgment in the case against Christopher Couch, who pleaded guilty last month to felony principal to aggravated assault.
If Couch violates his probation, Judge could sentence Couch to a maximum of five years in prison and/or a maximum $5,000 fine. Couch was also ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs and will share with the other defendants in the robbery in paying $60 restitution to the victim.
Couch, Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, 19, of Clarkston, and Immanuael Jackson, 19, of Clarkston, were each charged for allegedly assisting Samuel Plummer, 18, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue in Moscow.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said three men — Adler-Nowoj, Jackson and Plummer — approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three men “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the man in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped away, the affidavit said.
Jennings said last month Couch was the driver of the vehicle and the owner of the gun Plummer used.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed.
Judge John Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, which is an intensive programming and education program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.
Adler-Nowoj pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit theft and was sentenced Wednesday in Latah County Magistrate Court in Moscow.
Judge Megan Marshall withheld judgment pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement in Adler-Nowoj’s case. The sentence included one year of probation and two days in jail.
Like Couch, Jackson pleaded guilty to felony principal to aggravated assault. Jackson is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 23 in front of Judge.