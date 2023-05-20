“Saving Time: Discovering Life Beyond the Clock” by Jenny Odell
After doing a deep dive into the structure of American society, Jenny Odell found that the clock we live by was not built with our best interest in mind, but to create profit. Odell offers readers different ways to experience time and ways to think about the rhythms of our lives.
“Wildlife Anatomy: The Curious Lives & Features of Wild Animals Around the World” by Julia Rotham
In her anatomy series, Julia Rotham explores different parts of the world through an artistic lens. Perfect for both children and adults, this visual guide is full of colorful illustrations that feature a wide variety of animals and their habitats.
“Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World” by Lauren Fleshman
A love letter to life as a runner, Fleshman’s memoir tells the story of how she first fell in love with the sport and it pushed her to her limits. In addition to personal tales, Fleshman includes a call to action for coaches, parents and young female athletes to change the way we think about and train girls in sports.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Your Healthiest Healthy” by Samantha Harris
The Emmy winning journalist, nutrition advocate, certified personal trainer and mother of two offers her real-world strategies for overcoming adversity and systematically improving your total well-being. “Your Healthiest Healthy” combines her humorous, sometimes harrowing, always inspiring journey with research-backed advice, insights from doctors and scientists, and effective tips into an easy-to-follow, eight-step road map.
“Own Your Everyday” by Jordan Lee Dooley
Jordan equips you to confront the feeling of being stuck and instead live your purpose by owning (not ignoring) your story, your quirks, your struggles, and everything that makes you who you are.
“The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters” by Priya Parker
Drawing on her experience as a strategic facilitator who’s worked with such organizations as the World Economic Forum, the Museum of Modern Art, and the retail company Fresh, Parker explains how ordinary people can create remarkable occasions, large and small.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Nine Liars” by Maureen Johnson
It’s senior year for amateur detective Stevie Bell and she feels adrift. Her boyfriend is studying abroad in England, her friends are obsessed with college applications, and Stevie has just solved the cold case of the century. There’s nothing to distract Stevie from her uncertain future until her boyfriend David invites her and her friends to visit him in England. Available in print.
“The Box in the Woods” by Maureen Johnson
Amateur detective Stevie Bell finds herself bored now that she’s solved and caught the killer at her high school. Now she’s home for the summer and there’s not a mystery in sight. Then she gets a message from the owner of an abandoned campground, the site of a notorious unsolved murder case. The new owner invites Stevie and her friends to stay at the camp and work with him on creating a true crime podcast about the case. Available in print and as an e-book and eAudio-book.
“After Dark with Roxie Clark” by Brooke Lauren Davis
This young adult thriller is full of twists and turns that are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat. People say Roxie Clark’s family is cursed, and it seems like it may be true since most of Roxie’s ancestors have met tragic ends. Most people would be afraid of such a curse, but Roxie has combined her flair for the dramatic and her macabre family history into a successful ghost tour. Available in print.