LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Taking Care of Me: Healthy Habits with Sesame Street” by Mari Schuh
What is a habit? How do we make habits that are good for us? With help from their Sesame Street friends, young readers learn about the good choices they can make every day. Check out this lovable picturebook to begin chatting with your children about the importance of basic self-care.
“Can We be Friends? Unexpected Animal Friendships from Around the World” by Erica Sirotich
Did you know that animals can form unlikely friendships? It’s true! Borrow this nonfiction picturebook from your library to learn all about friendships forged in zoos and animal sanctuaries such as these odd best friends — a tortoise and hippo, an elephant and sheep and a gorilla and kitten.
“All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything,” words by Annette Bay Pimentel, pictures by Nabi H. Ali
This is a biographical nonfiction picurebook written by a local author. It tells the story of Jennifer Keelan, a young girl with cerebral palsy, who fought for disability rights and literally pulled herself up the steps of the U.S. capitol. This inspiring story will be sure to spark activism in even the youngest readers.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Operating Room Confidential” by Paul Whang
Check out a great read without the wait with “instantly available books” on Washington Anytime Library and the Libby App. This e-book takes you behind the scenes of the operating room and tells you in a fact-filled, poignant and funny way, what really goes on when you go under.
“Zen in the Art of Writing” by Ray Bradbury
Ray Bradbury in this e-book shares how his unbridled passion for creating science fiction and fantasy worlds made him a master of the craft and one of the most legendary voices in the science fiction and fantasy genre to date.
“Growing Up” by Russel Baker
A Pulitzer Prize-winning e-book memoir about growing up in America after World War I and before World War II. Told with poignant, humorous tales about powerful love, awkward teenage coming-of-age moments, and courage in the face of adversity while trying to help his mother survive the Great Depression.