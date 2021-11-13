WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
Coming home to New Bern, N.C., was an unexpected turn of events for Trevor Benson. However, he needs time to recover after receiving devastating injuries during his deployment in Afghanistan. Once back, Trevor meets a local deputy sheriff with a mysterious past that he feels an immediate connection to, even as she keeps him at arm’s length. Will Trevor be able to uncover the mystery behind his love interest’s secrets or the strange circumstances of his grandfather’s death?
“The Survivors: A Novel” by Alex Schulman
Three estranged brothers return home after their mother’s death to a lakeside cottage where more than 20 years before, an unspeakable accident forever altered their family. Each brother is somehow haunted by their past, but it is Benjamin whose ghosts are becoming increasingly real. The brothers must come together to face their past and save Benjamin’s sanity.
“The Rancher’s Legacy” by Jessica Keller
A homecoming wasn’t in Rhett Jarrett’s plans until he learns he’s inherited his father’s family ranch. Rhett’s running of the ranch is complicated by his headstrong ranch assistant and childhood friend, Macy Howell, who challenges all of his decisions. But when a long hidden family secret comes to light, can Rhett begin to see things from Macy’s perspective and find love in his new home on the range?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Creature Features: Ocean” by Big Picture Press
This large board book format is geared toward being loved by kids from birth on into their teens. With bright color popping illustrations and information galore, this is a book that will be read so many times, the extra durability is a huge asset. Creature Features is a series of oversized board books illustrated by Natasha Durley that feature excellence in kids nonfiction.
“Together” by Mona Damluji
Illustrated by Innosanto Nagara, “Together” is a board book that celebrates the universal experience of being human. Reinforcing the idea that we are stronger together and we have more that connects us than divides us. The words of the book are simple poetry that speak to individual action coming together to create dynamic communities that make a difference. The juxtaposition of words and images bring social justice to our littlest readers in a way that the entire family can engage with.
“Old MacDonald Had a Truck” by Steve Goetz
A busy farm with lots of animals but this e-i-e-i-o brings out the boisterous vehicles that dig, scoop, push and dump. While this may be based on a classic, be prepared for a surprise twist that belongs on every farm.