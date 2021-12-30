The Neill Public Library Board of Trustees in Pullman will spend a portion of their meeting next week discussing a painting of Thomas Jefferson in the library that has drawn criticism from community members.
The painting of the third U.S. President is part of the library’s collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980, said Library Director Joanna Bailey.
She said there are dozens of art pieces from this collection that are displayed in rotation on a regular basis. The Jefferson painting, created by Dan Piel, hangs at the north entrance of the library.
Four people sent emails to the library earlier this month expressing concerns about the painting.Three of those emails asked staff to relocate or remove the painting.
“I realize that it was gifted by a local artist, but feel that many library users may be offended by Jefferson’s longtime stance on slavery (even though he felt conflicted) and his sexual relationship with at least one of his slaves — essentally an abuse of power over women and others,” wrote Ginny Hauser in an email.
An email sent by Pamela Awana Lee said by displaying this painting in such a prominent position, the library sends the wrong message to its patrons. She wrote that he was “a slave-holder who profited from the labors of human beings that he held in bondage as non-sentient property.”
“It offends me that our community library displays the portrait of Jefferson as if he were an exemplary historical person,” she wrote. “Does our library condone slave-holding?”
Bailey said part of Tuesday’s meeting will be spent on discussing Pullman’s public art policies and its art acquisition policy to determine what course of action the board can take.
Bailey said three to four people have signed up to make a public comment during the meeting. She does not expect the board to make a final decision on Tuesday, but wants to use that time to listen to the community.
She said the library is funded by the taxpayers, and the board wants to hear their opinions on the issue.
“I’m glad that they reached out,” she said about those who expressed their concerns.
The meeting will take place 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Hecht Room at the library.
