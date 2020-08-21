The University of Idaho’s 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival set for Feb. 25-27 will be a virtual-only event.
The festival will still include elementary, junior high, high school and college student performances and workshops and concerts featuring professional artists.
Musicians performing during the 2021 festival will be announced this fall. The evening concerts will be aired virtually to both local and international audiences.
Registration runs from Sept. 8 through Dec. 18. Registration is $100 for participation in all workshops and one solo or combo performance critique. Additional performance critiques will be $25 for soloists, $50 for combos and $75 for ensembles. Festival events will open to the public for registration in early 2021.
For more information and registration instructions, visit uidaho.edu/jazzfest.