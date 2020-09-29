When Carolyn Strong is asked to volunteer for something, she does it.
“Whatever work is needed, that’s where I’m at,” Strong said.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little earlier this month in Boise presented Strong with the Idaho Hospital Association’s Leader of Volunteer Excellence Award for her volunteerism at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Strong, 73, is president of the Gritman Auxiliary, a volunteer group that supports the hospital in several ways. She has been a part of the Gritman Auxiliary since 2014 and president since 2016.
Strong has performed hundreds of hours of service each year at the hospital. She offers assistance at the Information Desk, helps patients and visitors at the gift shop and helps fundraise for the hospital’s annual Holiday Delights event at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow.
Strong was selected by her Gritman Auxiliary peers for the award and the IHA chose Strong from the nominees of other hospitals across the state.
Kim Malm, Gritman volunteer services coordinator, wrote and submitted the nomination letter for Strong to the IHA.
“Carolyn is most certainly an exemplary adult volunteer, who is the pinnacle of our hospital’s volunteer program,” the letter said.
Malm told the Daily News that Strong’s dedication to helping others stood out.
“She really goes the extra mile in being a servant not only to the hospital but to the community,” Malm said. “So she’s really looking to make a difference in other people’s lives.”
Strong and her husband of 50 years retired in 2013 and moved to Potlatch from Southern California. She served as a K-12 teacher and principal in Oregon, Washington, New York and California during her career.
Strong said she wanted to do something besides stay at home when they moved to Potlatch.
She said some people love to sew and others enjoy redecorating, but she wanted to help others.
“I’m trying to be of service to the people around here,” Strong said. “ … that’s kind of been my mantra. What do I have to offer?”
Her volunteer work is not limited to Gritman. Strong is secretary of the Latah County AARP chapter, treasurer of the St. Mary’s Altar Society in Potlatch, member of the board of the Potlatch Historical Society and the Potlatch Riverside Festival Association, and member of the League of Women Voters of Moscow, according to Malm’s letter.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.