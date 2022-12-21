Moscow Farmers Market schedules jury dates for prospective vendors

The city of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission are now welcoming applications for those wishing to be vendors at the summer Moscow Farmers Market.

Participants who receive a qualifying score from the event’s jury are eligible to become a vendor at the market. The deadline to make a jury reservation is 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 for the March 1 jury date, Feb. 24 for the March 3 jury and March 13 for the March 20 jury.

Tags

Recommended for you