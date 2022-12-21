Moscow Farmers Market schedules jury dates for prospective vendors
The city of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission are now welcoming applications for those wishing to be vendors at the summer Moscow Farmers Market.
Participants who receive a qualifying score from the event’s jury are eligible to become a vendor at the market. The deadline to make a jury reservation is 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 for the March 1 jury date, Feb. 24 for the March 3 jury and March 13 for the March 20 jury.
All materials must be submitted online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. Physical or email submissions will not be accepted. Juries are open to individuals offering nonagriculturally based items like crafts, artisan goods and prepared, packaged, processed and or ready to eat foods.
All participants are required to be the maker or producer of the products they sell and must be within 200 air-mile radius of Moscow. At the jury, prospective vendors will have the opportunity to set up a six-food table display as if they were at the market. More information is available at ci.moscow.id/615/Prospective-Vendors.