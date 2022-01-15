Pullman Regional Hospital nurse receives DAISY recognition award
Pullman Regional Hospital nurse Kelsey Weiss received a DAISY Nurse Recognition Award for her work at the hospital. The DAISY award is part of an international program which recognizes nurses who go “above and beyond” with regard to care for patients. Weiss was nominated by a family member of one of her patients.
Weiss has worked at Pullman Regional Hospital for three years after graduating from nursing school. She is a nurse on the night shift and serves medical surgical patients.
DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, and was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes after he died in 1999. Barnes’ family established the award to thank nurses in a public way.
The award recognizes nurses who work to establish a connection with their patient and family, make the patient feel comfortable and deliver exemplary compassionate care. For more information about the DAISY award visit pullmanregional.org/daisy-award.
Moscow Renaissance Fair poster competition open
The 49th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair is accepting submissions for its 2022 poster contest. Electronic submissions are due Feb. 27 and cost is $10 to cover the price of a large print to be used in the judging. Physical entries can be dropped off at Tye Dye Everything in Moscow by 6 p.m. March 4.
Public voting will be at the March 5 Winter Market at the 1912 Center. The artwork must reflect the theme “A Celebration of Spring’’ and contain the phrases: “49th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair,” “April 30-May 1” and “East City Park.”
For information visit moscowrenfair.org or email Arlene Falcon at mrf_publicity@moscowrenfair.org.
Jorgensen, Ryan and Cocking named to Colfax chamber positions
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce this week introduced three board members voted into office.
Toni Jorgensen, longtime chamber volunteer and former vice president, is the new chamber president. Alexis Ryan is the new vice president and Jayci Cocking remains in the secretary and treasurer position.
Jorgensen works in the pharmacy at Tik Klock Drugs, Ryan is a Realtor with Magenta & Co. and Cocking is a Realtor at ReMax Home and Land.
There are open positions on the board and those interested can email Chamber of Commerce Director Molly Keogh at colfaxchamber@gmail.com.