Delia Hubbard has been named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Genesee. By winning the annual scholarship program, Hubbard earned $1,600. In addition to being named overall winner, Hubbard won the Talent and Fitness categories.
Natalie Ketcheson was named the program’s first alternate. Ketcheson won the Interview, Self Expression and Scholastic awards and earned $2,000 in scholarships. Jessica Holmes was the winner of the program’s Spirit award and $300.
Moscow institutions to receive grants from Idaho Commission on the Arts
Six Moscow entities will receive grants for fiscal 2022 from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, according to a news release from the state agency.
The city of Moscow Arts Department ($1,453), the Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association ($8,754) and Palouse Prairie Charter School ($8,568) will receive Arts Education Project grants.
The city of Moscow Arts Department ($5,771), the University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series ($3,261), the Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association ($5,258), the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre ($4,608) and the Washington-Idaho Symphony Association ($3,365) will receive Public Programs in the Arts grants.
Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds, the release said.
Suds with a Scholar event Wednesday in Moscow
The Latah County Historical Society’s Suds with a Scholar program returns Wednesday to the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Katherine Aiken will be the event’s featured scholar, speaking about the life and legacy of University of Idaho’s first dean of women, Permeal French. French was famous for her parties and infamous for her strict enforcement of rules during her three-decade tenure at the university. She was a champion for the female students under her watch, and a true believer in the importance of school spirit, according to a news release from the historical society.
Gates for this event will open at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6. Entry is $10 for society members and $12 for the general public. The ticket includes a guest’s first beer with additional pours available for purchase. A dinner featuring Hog Heaven smoked sausages will be for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash or check, but cards will be accepted.
For more information visit.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/.
Street closures scheduled in Pullman
Two Pullman streets will be closed starting today for resurfacing projects. Crestview Street from Spring Street to Carolstar Drive will be closed. Harvest Drive from Carolstar Drive to Bishop Boulevard will be closed, too. Spring Street from Main Street to Crestview Street will be open to traffic starting today.