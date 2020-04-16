An emergency exemption by the Idaho Transportation Department will allow permitted food trucks to set up at rest areas and offer hot meals to truck drivers and other travelers.
ITD heard truck drivers were having difficulties finding hot meals with the restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during the stay-at-home order, said Nestor Fernandez, ITD’s Mobility Services Engineer.
Food trucks will be permitted at rest areas around the state, with as many as two vendors allowed at each site. They will not be permitted at rest areas that already offer these services and are under public-private management.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted in Idaho and restrictions on nonessential businesses are eased, food trucks will no longer be permitted at rest areas.
UI invites Vandals to virtual ‘Cup of Joe’ next week
University of Idaho invites students to a virtual “Cup of Joe” to discuss their lives and participate in a question-and-answer session with a longtime university administrator. The session will be 4-5 p.m. April 23.
In the first episode of this series, Executive Director of the UI Alumni Association Kathy Barnard will talk with Bruce Pitman, former dean of students at the UI. Pitman was inducted into the University of Idaho Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019.
Pitman retired as the vice provost of Student Affairs/dean of students in 2015 after serving the institution for 42 years. Students can sign up for the session at bit.ly/3emWXgF.
Student will represent UI in American Constitution Society
University of Idaho College of Law second-year student Erika Melanson will represent the law school as a Next Generation Leader with the American Constitution Society.
Erika will work locally and nationally with leaders from other law schools such as Harvard, U.C. Berkeley, Wisconsin and Arizona State to increase attorney and law student engagement with ACS, serve on its board of directors and network with ACS chapter leaders.
Melanson was selected through a competitive process to be one of 26 student leaders named. Melanson is president of the University of Idaho’s ACS chapter in Boise and will serve a two-year term.
WSU offers lessons in stress management
Washington State University’s Cougar Health is hosting “The Stress of Staying Home & How to Cope.”
The workshop is designed for students who have returned home because of COVID-19 and are struggling to cope with a stressful environment.
Cougar Health invites students to learn more about how to manage family and home stress, as well as techniques to help people feeling overwhelmed.
This virtual event will be free and open to WSU-Pullman and WSU Global students, from 4-5 p.m. Friday using the Zoom link bit.ly/34LZ09S.
Washington officials to have town hall for businesses
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Employment Security Division are offering a regional telephone town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Friday for businesses in eastern Washington.
The meeting will help to answer questions regarding relief and recovery for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The hour will include a live question-and-answer session where residents ask the questions to be answered by Lisa Brown, director at the state Department of Commerce, and Suzi Levine, commissioner at Washington state Employment Security Division.
To register for this live event, visit bit.ly/3a9S8E3.